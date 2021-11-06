Facts

USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

Washington continues to monitor Russian troop movements near the country's border with Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby briefed reporters on Friday.

"We continue to watch and monitor unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine and we also continue to consult with allies and partners on the issue," Kirby told reporters.

"I obviously can't speak to Russian intentions and I'm not going to get into an intelligence and assessment of exactly what we're seeing, but again, we continue to monitor this closely… any escalatory or aggressive actions by Russia would be of great concern to the United States," he said.

"We would urge Russia to be more clear about its intentions," he added.

Asked what is unusual about the Russian military activity, Kirby said that it is a matter of scale. "It's a matter of the size of the units that we're seeing."

