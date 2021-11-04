Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

A fire has been extinguished in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which arose in a two-story building on the second floor (where an icon painting workshop is located), the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv has said.

"At 14:37 the fire was localized on an area of 100 square meters and at 14:45 it was extingished," the rescuers informed.

The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement agencies.

As reported, the fire broke out at 13:45 in a two-story building on the second floor (where an icon painting workshop is located) and spread to the roof.

To extinguish the fire, 55 people and 13 units of the State Emergency Service's equipment were involved.