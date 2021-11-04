Facts

16:04 04.11.2021

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

1 min read
Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

A fire has been extinguished in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which arose in a two-story building on the second floor (where an icon painting workshop is located), the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv has said.

"At 14:37 the fire was localized on an area of 100 square meters and at 14:45 it was extingished," the rescuers informed.

The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement agencies.

As reported, the fire broke out at 13:45 in a two-story building on the second floor (where an icon painting workshop is located) and spread to the roof.

To extinguish the fire, 55 people and 13 units of the State Emergency Service's equipment were involved.

Tags: #fire #lavra
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 16.09.2021
Russia-occupation forces shell peaceful settlement in Donbas for second time during the day

Russia-occupation forces shell peaceful settlement in Donbas for second time during the day

14:40 17.08.2021
Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

11:00 05.08.2021
Russia-occupation forces fire at high-rise building in Krasnohorivka, local resident wounded

Russia-occupation forces fire at high-rise building in Krasnohorivka, local resident wounded

13:03 07.07.2021
Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

16:53 27.02.2021
Police establishing circumstances of fire in hospital in Chernivtsi

Police establishing circumstances of fire in hospital in Chernivtsi

16:49 27.02.2021
Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi caused by self-arson of one of patients - media

Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi caused by self-arson of one of patients - media

15:36 27.02.2021
Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi not related to electric wiring, there was no oxygen cylinder explosion – mayor

Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi not related to electric wiring, there was no oxygen cylinder explosion – mayor

13:12 04.02.2021
Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

09:35 04.02.2021
Doctor, three patients died in fire at Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital

Doctor, three patients died in fire at Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital

14:11 02.02.2021
Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

LATEST

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

U.S. Embassy calls on Ukrainian authorities to hold accountable all those behind attack on Handziuk

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

Ukrainian-language audio guide launched at Prague Castle in Czech Republic – President's Office

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

Zelensky submits to Rada proposal to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD