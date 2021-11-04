Facts

11:32 04.11.2021

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

2 min read
Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the candidacy of Oleksiy Reznikov for the post of Defense Minister of Ukraine.

Some 273 MPs voted for Reznikov's candidacy proposed by the president at a plenary session on Thursday.

Oleksiy Reznikov (born in 1966) has served as Deputy of Kyiv City Council of the sixth convocation in 2008 to 2014; as Deputy of Kyiv City Council of the seventh convocation from June 2014.

On June 19, 2014, he was elected deputy mayor, secretary of Kyiv City Council; since April 2016 as Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration for the production of self-governing powers.

He has been holding the post of First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) since May 5, 2020. Since June 2021, he has been replacing Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk, who is undergoing rehabilitation after a heart operation.

Since March 4, 2020 he has served as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine; since March 19 as Member of the National Security and Defense Council.

On November 1, 2021, Reznikov submitted his resignation from the post of Deputy Prime Minister. He later said that he probably would not continue to work at TCG.

Tags: #defense_minister #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:14 04.11.2021
Zelensky submits to Rada proposal to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Zelensky submits to Rada proposal to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

20:11 03.11.2021
Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

18:45 02.11.2021
Defense Minister Taran tenders resignation - Govt rep in Rada

Defense Minister Taran tenders resignation - Govt rep in Rada

17:20 02.11.2021
Reznikov: Ukraine won't be able to adopt any well-known model of conflict resolution

Reznikov: Ukraine won't be able to adopt any well-known model of conflict resolution

09:39 02.11.2021
Servant of People supports Zelensky's decision to nominate Reznikov for post of Defense Minister – faction press secretary

Servant of People supports Zelensky's decision to nominate Reznikov for post of Defense Minister – faction press secretary

11:57 01.11.2021
Reznikov tenders resignation

Reznikov tenders resignation

18:43 26.10.2021
No planned changes in composition of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Reznikov

No planned changes in composition of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Reznikov

12:17 21.10.2021
Dpty PM Reznikov assesses Venice Commission's opinion on bill on transition period as positive

Dpty PM Reznikov assesses Venice Commission's opinion on bill on transition period as positive

11:51 28.09.2021
Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

09:35 07.09.2021
Russia's unwillingness to extend OSCE border mission mandate indicates its rejection of Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Russia's unwillingness to extend OSCE border mission mandate indicates its rejection of Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

LATEST

Language ombudsman calls for renaming Severodonetsk, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pervomaisk, number of other settlements

Crown Agents will buy COVID vaccine for Ukraine for EIB loan funds

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

U.S. Embassy calls on Ukrainian authorities to hold accountable all those behind attack on Handziuk

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

Ukrainian-language audio guide launched at Prague Castle in Czech Republic – President's Office

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD