Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the candidacy of Oleksiy Reznikov for the post of Defense Minister of Ukraine.

Some 273 MPs voted for Reznikov's candidacy proposed by the president at a plenary session on Thursday.

Oleksiy Reznikov (born in 1966) has served as Deputy of Kyiv City Council of the sixth convocation in 2008 to 2014; as Deputy of Kyiv City Council of the seventh convocation from June 2014.

On June 19, 2014, he was elected deputy mayor, secretary of Kyiv City Council; since April 2016 as Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration for the production of self-governing powers.

He has been holding the post of First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) since May 5, 2020. Since June 2021, he has been replacing Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk, who is undergoing rehabilitation after a heart operation.

Since March 4, 2020 he has served as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine; since March 19 as Member of the National Security and Defense Council.

On November 1, 2021, Reznikov submitted his resignation from the post of Deputy Prime Minister. He later said that he probably would not continue to work at TCG.