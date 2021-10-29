Ukraine sees 26,870 new cases of COVID-19, 9,784 recoveries, 648 deaths – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 26,870 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 9,784 people recovered, 648 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has said.

"Over the entire period of the vaccination campaign, more than 17 million vaccinations have been made! During the day on October 28, Ukraine recorded 26,870 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (of which there are 1,824 children and 491 health workers); 289,241 people were vaccinated against COVID -19. One dose was received by 214,103 people, and 75,138 people were fully immunized. Also, over the past day, 5,463 people were hospitalized, 648 people died, and 9,784 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.