Facts

10:49 29.10.2021

Ukraine sees 26,870 new cases of COVID-19, 9,784 recoveries, 648 deaths – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine sees 26,870 new cases of COVID-19, 9,784 recoveries, 648 deaths – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 26,870 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 9,784 people recovered, 648 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has said.

"Over the entire period of the vaccination campaign, more than 17 million vaccinations have been made! During the day on October 28, Ukraine recorded 26,870 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (of which there are 1,824 children and 491 health workers); 289,241 people were vaccinated against COVID -19. One dose was received by 214,103 people, and 75,138 people were fully immunized. Also, over the past day, 5,463 people were hospitalized, 648 people died, and 9,784 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:37 29.10.2021
Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

10:31 28.10.2021
Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

12:44 27.10.2021
Ukraine, United States completing work on updated charter of strategic partnership

Ukraine, United States completing work on updated charter of strategic partnership

09:44 27.10.2021
Ukraine registers 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

12:12 26.10.2021
Some 13 regions to reach 'red' level of COVID-19 epidemic danger - Liashko

Some 13 regions to reach 'red' level of COVID-19 epidemic danger - Liashko

11:39 26.10.2021
Ukraine records 19,120 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,738 recovered, 734 died – ministry

Ukraine records 19,120 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,738 recovered, 734 died – ministry

10:30 26.10.2021
Widest spread of Delta strain revealed in Lviv, Ternopil - NSDC Secretary

Widest spread of Delta strain revealed in Lviv, Ternopil - NSDC Secretary

09:45 26.10.2021
Swiss FM to visit Ukraine on Oct 27-29

Swiss FM to visit Ukraine on Oct 27-29

10:16 25.10.2021
Ukraine registers 14,634 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 14,634 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

17:36 23.10.2021
Ukraine records 23,229 new cases of COVID-19, 483 deaths per day

Ukraine records 23,229 new cases of COVID-19, 483 deaths per day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response sets 'red' level on COVID-19 in Kyiv from Nov 1

Kyiv's public transport to be available only with COVID-19 certificates or tests, checks to be carried out by special groups – Klitschko

Klitschko asking govt to transfer Kyiv to 'red' zone on COVID-19

Kyiv is on threshold of 'red' zone - Kyiv authorities

Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

LATEST

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas since Friday midnight – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response sets 'red' level on COVID-19 in Kyiv from Nov 1

Ukrainian real estate is attractive to Israeli investors - The Ambassador Korniychuk

Kyiv toughens quarantine restrictions from Nov 1 – Klitschko

Kyiv's public transport to be available only with COVID-19 certificates or tests, checks to be carried out by special groups – Klitschko

Klitschko asking govt to transfer Kyiv to 'red' zone on COVID-19

Almost 100% of school, kindergarten teachers vaccinated in Kharkiv – Terekhov

Up to 2 thousand Ukrainian builders will receive the right to employment in Israel - The Embassy

SBU prevents illegal seizure of eight strategic enterprises of Ukraine since early 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD