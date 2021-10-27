Facts

18:38 27.10.2021

Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's cassation to terminate NFP's loan obligations pending consideration of similar case by Grand Chamber

2 min read
Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's cassation to terminate NFP's loan obligations pending consideration of similar case by Grand Chamber

The Supreme Court suspended consideration of the cassation appeal of PrivatBank (Kyiv) against rulings of the lower courts on recognizing as terminated the obligations of Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant JSC (NFP, Dnipropetrovsk region) under one of the loan agreements before the bank pending consideration of a similar case by the Grand Chamber.

"The decision to suspend was made, despite the fact that the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court has not yet decided whether to accept case No.910/14224/20 or not, according to the law, it can return the case back to the Economic Court of Cassation," the bank's press service said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Democratic Sokyra party said the transfer of the case on the suit of Ihor Kolomoisky's NFP to PrivatBank to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court "is an attempt to slow down decisions that could affect the decisions of the U.S. courts in favor of PrivatBank."

"Ihor Kolomoisky uses spam tactics. He bombards Ukrainian courts with hundreds of similar lawsuits in order to manipulate American justice. But this scheme could not work if, conditionally, honest Ukrainian judges would rule in favor of Ukraine. But they do not," co-founder of the party Anton Shvets said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, he accused the leadership of the Economic Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court of unwillingness to make decisions that run counter to the interests of Kolomoisky. "Kolomoisky negotiates with Lvov [head of the Economic Court of Cassation], so they act together," Shvets said.

He also said the President's Office of Ukraine could have influenced the court's ruling. "If the President's Office really wanted Ukrainian judges to make fair decisions, he would have arguments for corrupt judges," Shvets said.

Tags: #supreme_court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:36 22.10.2021
Secretary of Grand Chamber Kniazev elected as new head of Supreme Court

Secretary of Grand Chamber Kniazev elected as new head of Supreme Court

12:25 08.10.2021
Supreme Court sends appeal to Constitutional Court on constitutionality of law on appointment of HCJ members

Supreme Court sends appeal to Constitutional Court on constitutionality of law on appointment of HCJ members

11:40 25.08.2021
PrivatBank ex-co-owners achieve delay in litigation with PrivatBank in United States until verdict in Ukraine

PrivatBank ex-co-owners achieve delay in litigation with PrivatBank in United States until verdict in Ukraine

12:32 06.08.2021
Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

16:24 24.06.2021
SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

12:50 10.06.2021
PrivatBank's Supervisory Board managed to competitively, professionally select board's head, despite external pressure – G7 Ambassadors

PrivatBank's Supervisory Board managed to competitively, professionally select board's head, despite external pressure – G7 Ambassadors

18:21 29.04.2021
Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

12:58 28.04.2021
Court transfers PrivatBank's appeal against decisions of economic court under NFP claims to another judge panel

Court transfers PrivatBank's appeal against decisions of economic court under NFP claims to another judge panel

17:52 13.04.2021
Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

17:49 07.04.2021
Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas as result of unidentified explosive devices dropped by Russia-led forces

We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

General Commerce buys Bilshovyk plant in Kyiv at auction for UAH 1.429 bln

Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions to be in 'red' zone on COVID-19 from Oct 30

Ukrainian ombudswoman Denisova to visit Saakashvili in Georgian jail on Wed

LATEST

Ukrainians can enter Denmark without COVID-19 test, self-isolation upon presentation of EU COVID-19 certificate

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas as result of unidentified explosive devices dropped by Russia-led forces

In Kyiv, 66% of beds with oxygen supply are occupied - mayor

We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

Appeals Chamber of HACC confiscates assets of MP Kiva worth UAH 1.25 mln

Ukrainian ombudswoman says Saakashvili's health has seriously worsened

Zelensky fires Kozyr from post of head of Kherson Regional Administration, appoints Dpty Chairman of Regional Council Lahuta to this post

Shmyhal opens Citizen Security Center in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region

Ukraine, United States completing work on updated charter of strategic partnership

General Commerce buys Bilshovyk plant in Kyiv at auction for UAH 1.429 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD