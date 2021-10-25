Facts

17:50 25.10.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire four times from the beginning of the day, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded, according to the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"During the current day, four ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation forces were recorded, one of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. At Kamianka, the enemy fired at the positions of our soldiers from 82 mm mortars. Near Pisky, the occupation forces opened fire from small arms," the JFO said on Facebook.

In the direction of Zolote-4, the occupation forces fired from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

In addition, in Luhansk region, an unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, was recorded crossing the contact line.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier was provided with pre-medical assistance, he was evacuated to a hospital," the headquarters said.

The health condition of the soldier is of moderate severity.

Tags: #wounded #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:11 23.10.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - Skhid task force

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - Skhid task force

11:31 23.10.2021
Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

19:12 22.10.2021
Six attacks from Russian-occupation forces recorded in Donbas after 11.00, another soldier wounded

Six attacks from Russian-occupation forces recorded in Donbas after 11.00, another soldier wounded

09:22 21.10.2021
Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

18:07 20.10.2021
Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

09:31 20.10.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

11:47 16.10.2021
As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

10:05 08.10.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:35 05.10.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

09:32 30.09.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 19,120 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,738 recovered, 734 died – ministry

Arakhamia about Danilov's statement regarding 'tough presidential republic': Such issues should be resolved exclusively through referendum

Universities in five regions of Ukraine switch to distance learning - Education Ministry

EU disburses EUR 600 mln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

Ukraine registers 14,634 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

Ukraine records 19,120 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,738 recovered, 734 died – ministry

Widest spread of Delta strain revealed in Lviv, Ternopil - NSDC Secretary

Arakhamia about Danilov's statement regarding 'tough presidential republic': Such issues should be resolved exclusively through referendum

Swiss FM to visit Ukraine on Oct 27-29

Firefly Aerospace to build moon lander by Sept 2023

Housing stock in Ukraine connected to heat supply by 45% on average, by 100% in two regions - Regional Development Ministry

Ukraine does not consider supplies of Johnson & Johnson vaccine - Kuzin

Universities in five regions of Ukraine switch to distance learning - Education Ministry

Stefanchuk intends to hold monthly 'European integration' day in parliament

EU disburses EUR 600 mln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD