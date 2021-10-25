Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire four times from the beginning of the day, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded, according to the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"During the current day, four ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation forces were recorded, one of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. At Kamianka, the enemy fired at the positions of our soldiers from 82 mm mortars. Near Pisky, the occupation forces opened fire from small arms," the JFO said on Facebook.

In the direction of Zolote-4, the occupation forces fired from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

In addition, in Luhansk region, an unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, was recorded crossing the contact line.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier was provided with pre-medical assistance, he was evacuated to a hospital," the headquarters said.

The health condition of the soldier is of moderate severity.