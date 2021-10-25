Facts

13:43 25.10.2021

EU disburses EUR 600 mln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has today disbursed EUR 600 million in macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, according to a Monday report.

"This is the second and final tranche under Ukraine's current MFA programme following the first EUR 600 million disbursement in December 2020. With this disbursement, the outstanding amount of loans to Ukraine under its multiple MFA programmes reaches EUR 4.4 billion," the European Commission said.

Commenting on the tranche, Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for the People, said: "We are supporting Ukraine with an EU Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) programme of EUR 1.2 billion. Its second tranche of EUR 600 million disbursed today is a clear sign of EU support for Ukraine's reform agenda. Ukraine has made significant efforts towards implementing the MFA conditions and also made satisfactory progress with the International Monetary Fund."

"By providing financial and technical support, the EU is helping to improve living standards for the Ukrainian people; by providing strong political support, we are strengthening Ukraine's integration with the European Union," he said.

