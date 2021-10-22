Ukrainian MFA confirms Cameraman Halyna Hutchins, who died in USA, had Ukrainian citizenship

Cameraman Halyna Hutchins, who died while shooting a film in the United States, had Ukrainian citizenship, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has received confirmation that Halyna Hutchins, who died during the shooting of the film in the United States, has Ukrainian citizenship. The Consulate General of Ukraine in San Francisco is clarifying the circumstances and interacting with American law enforcement officers in the context of the investigation," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Nikolenko noted that the consuls are also establishing contact with the relatives of the Ukrainian woman in order to provide the necessary consular and legal assistance.

Earlier, the media reported that during the shooting of the film in the United States, cameraman Halyna Hutchins died after Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fired a shot at her from a props weapon.