Ukrainian Consulate General in Istanbul checks data on detention of Ukrainian in Turkey – MFA

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul is checking information on the detention of a group of persons suspected of espionage, among whom may be a citizen of Ukraine, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"We see information in the media about the detention in Istanbul of a group of people, among whom there may be a citizen of Ukraine. The Turkish side has not yet informed the Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in Turkey about the fact of the detention. There have also been no complaints from relatives," he told Interfax-Ukraine in Thursday.

Nikolenko sad that on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul has already applied to the Turkish law enforcement agencies to verify this information, find out the whereabouts of the Ukrainian citizen and the details of the case, and obtain permission for the consul to visit him.

The Hürriyet Turkish publication said that six persons were arrested in Turkey on suspicion of political and military espionage, among them citizens of Russia, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.