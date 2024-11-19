Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident in “establishing processes” with the team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and also confirmed the upcoming business trip of the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak to the United States.

“I had contacts with President Trump. I understand only direct contacts between the presidents. As for the team, they have their own contacts … As for the establishment of processes between our teams, I am sure that they will be. As for the trip, the business trip of the head of my Office in the United States, it will take plave,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Kyiv.

Earlier, a number of media outlets and telegram channels wrote that the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, would soon travel to the United States for talks with Donald Trump's team. According to media reports, the Ukrainian authorities are already actively working to establish contacts with key people in the Trump team.