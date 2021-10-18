Facts

14:21 18.10.2021

Rada to return to consideration of bill on abolition of daylight saving time in winter

The Verkhovna Rada will return to consideration of the bill on refusal to switch to daylight saving in winter, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the author of the bill Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"What happened is that we switched to daylight saving, and it seems to me that it makes no sense to vote it [the bill] during summer time, because the ideology that was laid down in this bill is to keep the natural time for Ukraine UTC + 2, and this is winter time. Therefore, I think that after Ukraine switches to winter time [the transition to winter time in 2021 will take place from October 30 to October 31], this discussion should be raised again," Stefanchuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday, explaining why the bill was not voted on at the second reading.

He recalled that the European Union also supports the abolition of daylight saving time.

However, according to Stefanchuk, the main factor in favor of the adoption of this bill is the biological rhythms of Ukrainian citizens, "because we can all feel like changes in time frames ... no logically proven savings, except for disruption of biorhythms and the health of citizens ... have been brought."

