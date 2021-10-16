Facts

16:45 16.10.2021

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

1 min read
The defense plan of Ukraine approved by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is a classified document and will be implemented in case of war, Secretary of the department Oleksiy Danilov said.

"The NSDC members, of course, saw this document. It is completely secret. This is not a document that appeared in a day or two [...]. We worked on the [defense] plan for two years on behalf of the President of Ukraine. It is a rather fundamental document [...]. But this [document] is in case of war, that's why it has such a name – the defense plan," Danilov told the journalist during the break of the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) by Savik Shuster television program on Friday.

According to him, the document contains items on cybersecurity and information security.

In addition, the defense plan provides for full interaction of all central government agencies, local authorities, and the military. It also deals with the application of the territorial defense law.

"All these components are brought together into a single coordinate system," he said.

The NSDC secretary said "on this occasion, there will be obligatory large military exercises on behalf of the President of Ukraine."

Tags: #defense #nsdc #danilov
Interfax-Ukraine
