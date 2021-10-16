NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) at a meeting on Friday, October 15, approved the Defense Plan of Ukraine, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said at a briefing in Kyiv.

"The first issue that was discussed was that the Defense Plan of Ukraine was approved for the first time in the history of modern Ukraine. This is a major document, which has been worked on for almost two years, which clearly gives answers to the challenges that our country faces today," Danilov said.

In particular, he said the document provides for mechanisms of cooperation between various departments in case of emergencies and the involvement of territorial defense forces.