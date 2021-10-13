Ukraine expects from Russia clear answer on Putin's readiness to meet with Zelensky – MFA

Ukraine is waiting for a clear answer from Russia about the readiness of Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmiytro Kuleba has said.

"Every day I receive some news from the Russian Federation, where officials comment on the prospect of holding this meeting. They are already commenting in all kinds of ways, and on the one hand, they avoid this meeting in every possible way, and on the other hand, they cannot stop talking about it. Therefore, at the moment we are waiting for a clear answer from Russia whether they are ready to meet or not," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, such a meeting could take place within the framework of the Normandy Four summit or separately.

"This meeting can take place within the framework of the Normandy summit, if such a meeting is held, and we want it to be held in the near future, it can take place separately, this is already a matter of negotiations. But the main thing is that now Russia looks confused and cannot give us a clear answer whether it meets with us or not," said Kuleba.