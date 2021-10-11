Facts

15:22 11.10.2021

Ukraine starts sending containers with raspberries to USA, Canada

Ukrainian exporters in 2021 for the first time sent one sea container with frozen raspberries to the United States and Canada. This event is important for domestic producers, since this berry is traditionally more expensive in the markets of these countries than in other regions of the world.

As reported on the website of the Ukrainian Horticultural Association (UHA) on Monday, the importance of this event for the development of production and freezing of berries in Ukraine is explained by the high level of requirements for product quality and logistics, which were successfully overcome by Ukrainian suppliers this year.

"One shipment of raspberries was sent to Canada and the United States in the amount of one sea container. The logistics took about one and a half months, and the buyer was satisfied with the quality of the supplied products and is considering the possibility of continuing cooperation with Ukrainian suppliers on an ongoing basis," the association said.

The association said that the higher import price for berries in the United States and Canada is due to high requirements for the quality of products, for the confirmation of which Ukrainian exporters have been certified by the FDA (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration).

"The United States and Canada account for about 80% of all global imports of frozen raspberries in value terms and about 65% in physical terms. However, Ukraine has traditionally exported frozen raspberries mainly to Poland, which makes good money on the re-export of Ukrainian raspberries to other countries of the world," the organization said, citing Economist of the Investment Department of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Andriy Yarmak.

According to the UHA, the United States imports frozen raspberries from Chile, Mexico and Serbia, and Canada from Chile, Serbia, the United States and Mexico.

The approximate carrying capacity of a standard 40-foot sea container is 27 tonnes.

Tags: #raspberries
Interfax-Ukraine
