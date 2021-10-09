Facts

16:34 09.10.2021

Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

2 min read
Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructs members of the competition commission to conduct a "proper" competition to select the new leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"I did not hear adequate explanations for the delay of the competition for the election of a new SAPO head. The members of the competition commission must perform their duties properly. For Ukraine, the effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions is a priority," Zelensky said on his Twitter page on Saturday.

As the presidential press service said on Saturday, after the change of power in Ukraine in 2019, the country's anti-corruption infrastructure received all the necessary political basis for effective activity, the necessary decisions were made to strengthen the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) began to function.

The report notes that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office plays a special role in the system of anti-corruption bodies, as the thoroughness of NABU's investigations and a worthy presentation of charges in the HACC depend on the independence and professionalism of the SAPO head.

Zelensky focused on the fact that all conditions were created for the activities of the competition commission, and the preparatory work was carried out in a timely and meaningful manner. "There are actually the final stages of the competition. Nobody has the right to jeopardize the stability of the anti-corruption infrastructure and the fulfillment of Ukraine's international obligations," the president said.

He said that with the selection of the new SAPO head, he expects to intensify anti-corruption investigations and fair sentences to those guilty of corruption crimes.

As reported, Head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaliy Shabunin said that a meeting of the commission, which was supposed to select the SAPO head on Saturday, 9 October, did not take place due to the absence of members of the commission Olena Busol, Andriy Hudzhal and Yevhen Sobol.

In turn, the US Embassy in Ukraine noted that the European Union and the United States are disappointed by delays in the selection of the SAPO head and call for the resumption of the work of the selection committee.

Earlier, head of the commission for holding a competition for administrative positions in the SAPO, Kateryna Koval, predicted that the competition should be completed by May 2021.

A number of public organizations and politicians in Ukraine called for the replacement of the current composition of the competition committee.

Tags: #zelensky #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:34 09.10.2021
EU, US urge Kyiv to resume work of selection committee to elect SAPO head without delay

EU, US urge Kyiv to resume work of selection committee to elect SAPO head without delay

18:55 05.10.2021
Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

18:22 05.10.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

15:27 05.10.2021
Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

09:54 04.10.2021
Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

16:51 02.10.2021
Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

18:52 01.10.2021
Zelensky to arrive at Servant of People meeting in Truskavets on Saturday

Zelensky to arrive at Servant of People meeting in Truskavets on Saturday

14:09 30.09.2021
Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

11:17 29.09.2021
Zelensky: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar tragedy is our duty to future generations

Zelensky: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar tragedy is our duty to future generations

09:39 28.09.2021
Zelensky invites Facebook management to mull possibility of opening company office in Ukraine

Zelensky invites Facebook management to mull possibility of opening company office in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Rivne region, extra rounds of children immunization against polio to be held, unvaccinated children not to be allowed to study

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Saakashvili says is prisoner of Georgian authorities

SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

LATEST

Klitschko opens Days of Kyiv in Leipzig

In Rivne region, extra rounds of children immunization against polio to be held, unvaccinated children not to be allowed to study

Health Ministry intends to expand list of professions with compulsory vaccination – Radutsky

Kuleba, Çavuşoğlu meet with Ukrainian, Turkish businessmen in Lviv

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Saakashvili says is prisoner of Georgian authorities

SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

Medvedchuk charged with high treason, aiding terrorist organizations, involvement in illegal coal supplies from ORDLO – Prosecutor General

On night of his death, MP Poliakov drank alcohol with friend Dzhambulatov, refused to go home due to quarrel with his common-law wife Skorokhod – Kyiv Police chief

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD