Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructs members of the competition commission to conduct a "proper" competition to select the new leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"I did not hear adequate explanations for the delay of the competition for the election of a new SAPO head. The members of the competition commission must perform their duties properly. For Ukraine, the effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions is a priority," Zelensky said on his Twitter page on Saturday.

As the presidential press service said on Saturday, after the change of power in Ukraine in 2019, the country's anti-corruption infrastructure received all the necessary political basis for effective activity, the necessary decisions were made to strengthen the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) began to function.

The report notes that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office plays a special role in the system of anti-corruption bodies, as the thoroughness of NABU's investigations and a worthy presentation of charges in the HACC depend on the independence and professionalism of the SAPO head.

Zelensky focused on the fact that all conditions were created for the activities of the competition commission, and the preparatory work was carried out in a timely and meaningful manner. "There are actually the final stages of the competition. Nobody has the right to jeopardize the stability of the anti-corruption infrastructure and the fulfillment of Ukraine's international obligations," the president said.

He said that with the selection of the new SAPO head, he expects to intensify anti-corruption investigations and fair sentences to those guilty of corruption crimes.

As reported, Head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaliy Shabunin said that a meeting of the commission, which was supposed to select the SAPO head on Saturday, 9 October, did not take place due to the absence of members of the commission Olena Busol, Andriy Hudzhal and Yevhen Sobol.

In turn, the US Embassy in Ukraine noted that the European Union and the United States are disappointed by delays in the selection of the SAPO head and call for the resumption of the work of the selection committee.

Earlier, head of the commission for holding a competition for administrative positions in the SAPO, Kateryna Koval, predicted that the competition should be completed by May 2021.

A number of public organizations and politicians in Ukraine called for the replacement of the current composition of the competition committee.