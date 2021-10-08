Facts

18:14 08.10.2021

PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

1 min read
PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine will ask the court to choose a measure of restraint for MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of UAH 1 billion as part of a new suspicion of high treason and assistance in financing terrorist organizations.

"If we evaluate all that we have heard, the totality of the materials that we have, I would ask for an uncontested option, in the form of an arrest," Head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov said during a joint press conference with Iryna Venediktova, answering a question about which the measure of restraint will ask the investigation.

In turn, the prosecutor general said "it is impossible to go without alternative in this category of cases."

"Therefore, the prosecutor's office will address [to the court] with a petition for custody or a bail of UAH 1 billion," Venediktova said.

Tags: #medvedchuk #pgo
