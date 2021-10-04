Facts

18:27 04.10.2021

Wizz Air resumes Kyiv-Katowice, Kyiv-Naples and Odesa-Abu Dhabi flights

1 min read
Wizz Air resumes Kyiv-Katowice, Kyiv-Naples and Odesa-Abu Dhabi flights

The Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air will resume flights on the routes Kyiv-Katowice (Poland), Kyiv-Naples (Italy) and Odesa-Abu Dhabi (the UAE) from October.

According to the press service of the company, in particular, flights from Kyiv to Katowice will be launched from October 8. In October they will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, from November - only on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Flights from Kyiv to Naples will be launched from October 6. In October they will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays, from November - on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights from Odesa to Abu Dhabi will be launched on October 7. They will be on Thursdays.

In addition to Wizz Air, flights from Kyiv to Katowice and Naples will also be operated by Ryanair during this period.

Tags: #wizz_air
