Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Tariffs for heating and hot water for the population will not increase until the end of the heating season, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Until the end of the heating season, tariffs for heating, tariffs for hot water for the population will not increase. I believe that this is a great victory [...] People have been waiting for this. In spite of everything, despite any market changes, fluctuations, pressure from other states, despite the terrible price for today - more than $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, as they say, the European price [...] because I think this is important, right," Zelensky said during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on Thursday.

He said that this is the result of work with the participation of Naftogaz Ukrainy, the government and local authorities.

"But this is still patching holes. Therefore, I am waiting for the appearance of a similar memorandum [on tariffs]. We have already started working with the local authorities. I would like us to have a memorandum not for one, but for the next three years. So that there are no surprises for the citizens of Ukraine," the president said.