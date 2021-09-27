Facts

10:23 27.09.2021

Ukrainian, American military make joint landing

Ukrainian, American military make joint landing

As part of the Rapid Trident - 2021 multinational exercise, the airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the military of the United Statesand other units of the partner countries made joint landing, the command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page.

"The landing took place from the military transport aircraft of the U.S. Armed Forces C-130 Hercules, with the use of American T-11 parachute systems at a height of 400 meters," the message says.

It is noted that on the eve, the personnel, which already has considerable experience in landing from domestic parachute systems and various types of aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, underwent appropriate additional training under the guidance of instructors of the U.S Armed Forces.

