16:47 28.09.2019

Rapid Trident 2019 international exercises in Lviv region come to an end

Rapid Trident 2019 exercises, which started at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center (IPSC) of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachny National Ground Forces Academy in Lviv region (village of Starychi, Yavoriv district), finished on Saturday 28.

As a press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported, over 3,600 servicemen from 14 countries of the world and 600 units of military hardware have been involved in the exercises. This year, border guards also became participants in the Rapid Trident-2019, namely the department of the border rapid mobility commandant's office of the Sumy unit of the Eastern Regional Department of the State Border Service of Ukraine (part of the joint battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs).

The main goal of the exercises was to study the experience of conducting combat operations according to NATO standards. For border guards, the main task was to increase the level of interaction with other units of the defense sector in the course of resolving crisis situations at a certain section of the state border. All elements of the exercises were held in conditions as close to combat as possible.

