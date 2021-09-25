Facts

15:34 25.09.2021

Three trucks with humanitarian aid from ICRC enter ORDLO

Three trucks with humanitarian aid from ICRC enter ORDLO

Three trucks with humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have entered the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas (separate areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, ORDLO).

"Three trucks with humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross passed through the Novotroyitske checkpoint. Some 37.2 tonnes of hygiene kits were delivered to residents of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

The service recalled that entry-exit checkpoints operate daily from 08:00 to 16:00. "However, traffic in most of the humanitarian road corridors is blocked from the side of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the message says.

Thus, of the seven open checkpoints, a full-fledged pass is carried out only in Stanytsia Luhanska. During the week, passenger traffic in it has decreased by 6%.

Opposite the Novotroyitske checkpoint, the invaders unblocked the movement only on Monday.

