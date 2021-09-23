Facts

G7 ambassadors concerned over process of judicial reform in Ukraine, call for nomination of experts to HCJ Ethics Council, draw attention to draft law on Constitutional Court

The ambassadors of the G7 countries are watching with concern the process of judicial reform in Ukraine, calling for the nomination of experts to the Ethics Council of the High Council of Justice (HCJ), and also draw attention to the bill to improve the procedure for the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

"G7 Ambassadors continue to follow closely the process of Ukraine's judicial reform with concern. They note with disappointment the Council of Judges’ timetable for selecting candidates for the High Council of Justice Ethics Council after international partners nominated theirs. The proposed timetable does not reflect the importance and urgency of this reform. Ambassadors continue to call on the Council of Judges and all Ukrainian partners to ensure the swift nomination of experts to the HCJ Ethics Council," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter.

In addition, the ambassadors are concerned about bill 4533, stressing that the reform of the Constitutional Court should ensure transparent, competitive selection of new judges of the Constitutional Court and guarantee a temporary increase in voting requirements, in accordance with the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

"Comprehensive judicial reform remains a high priority for the G7, being crucial to the success of all reforms in Ukraine & to fulfilling the demands of the Ukrainian people. Delivering these reforms will enhance Ukraine's investment climate & ability to fulfil international obligations," the ambassadors said.

