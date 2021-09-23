Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded in Donbas over the past day, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire 12 times. Since the beginning of the current day, no shelling has been recorded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"As a result of hostilities, two members of the Joint Forces received gunshot wounds. They received emergency pre-medical care and were evacuated to the hospital. The servicemen's health is satisfactory," the headquarters said on the Facebook said in the morning.

In particular, in Pryazovia area, the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles three times, with the help of which he dropped VOG-17 at Pavlopil and twice at Vodiane. In the same place, the enemy fired three times from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, two of which in the direction of Vodiane.

Russian-occupation forces conducted targeted fire from small arms in the area of ​​the settlements Zaitseve and Novotoshkivske. In addition, not far from Novotoshkivske, the enemy twice used grenade launchers of various systems.

Near Prychepylivka, Russian-occupation forces twice used prohibited weapons, firing 23 shots from 120-mm mortars.

"The Ukrainian defenders conducted an active defense and suppressed the enemy's firepower, using weapons permitted by the Minsk agreements," the headquarters said.

"During the current day, September 23, no violations of the ceasefire by Russian-occupation forces have been recorded," the JFO said.