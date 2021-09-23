Facts

09:42 23.09.2021

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

2 min read
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded in Donbas over the past day, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire 12 times. Since the beginning of the current day, no shelling has been recorded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"As a result of hostilities, two members of the Joint Forces received gunshot wounds. They received emergency pre-medical care and were evacuated to the hospital. The servicemen's health is satisfactory," the headquarters said on the Facebook said in the morning.

In particular, in Pryazovia area, the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles three times, with the help of which he dropped VOG-17 at Pavlopil and twice at Vodiane. In the same place, the enemy fired three times from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, two of which in the direction of Vodiane.

Russian-occupation forces conducted targeted fire from small arms in the area of ​​the settlements Zaitseve and Novotoshkivske. In addition, not far from Novotoshkivske, the enemy twice used grenade launchers of various systems.

Near Prychepylivka, Russian-occupation forces twice used prohibited weapons, firing 23 shots from 120-mm mortars.

"The Ukrainian defenders conducted an active defense and suppressed the enemy's firepower, using weapons permitted by the Minsk agreements," the headquarters said.

"During the current day, September 23, no violations of the ceasefire by Russian-occupation forces have been recorded," the JFO said.

Tags: #wounded #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:16 22.09.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

10:34 20.09.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:57 18.09.2021
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 7 times, two JFO fighters wounded over past day - HQ

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 7 times, two JFO fighters wounded over past day - HQ

10:40 14.09.2021
Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

10:21 14.09.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

11:32 11.09.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

09:32 09.09.2021
Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

10:17 08.09.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tues evening – Skhid task force

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tues evening – Skhid task force

12:27 06.09.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

11:15 04.09.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

Kryschenko appointed dpty head of Kyiv City State Administration

Rada not to consider 'resource' bill on Thursday

Zelensky says he is unaware of who is behind assassination attempt on Shefir, immediately returns to Kyiv after his speech at UNGA

LATEST

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

G7 ambassadors concerned over process of judicial reform in Ukraine, call for nomination of experts to HCJ Ethics Council, draw attention to draft law on Constitutional Court

Over past six months, some 51% more civilians killed, wounded in Donbas than in previous six months – UN Mission

UNICEF delivers three ultra-cold freezers for COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX

Putin, Zelensky to meet when there is agenda for their communication - Kremlin

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

Kryschenko appointed dpty head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kuleba: Ukraine UN General Assembly attracts support of partners for development of Crimea Platform, release of political prisoners

Rada not to consider 'resource' bill on Thursday

Zelensky urges all UN countries to join Crimea Platform

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD