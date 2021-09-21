Zelensky: Too early to talk about US supplies to Ukraine of Iron Dome missile defense systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that it is currently too early to talk about the possibility of US supplies to Ukraine of the Iron Dome anti-missile and air defense systems.

"I think that we have heard in the media, and one might say, some signals regarding missile support for Ukraine - the missile program. I mean, it's too early to talk about the Iron Dome, but, nevertheless, you heard these signals and messages from the United States," Zelensky said in a comment to the Dom TV channel while in New York.

As reported, press secretary of the US President Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, on September 15 did not confirm the delivery of the Iron Dome air and missile defense system to Ukraine due to the need to clarify information on the transfer of these weapons to Ukraine with her team.

Earlier, Politico reported that some members of Congress had included an amendment to the draft defense budget for 2022 that would put pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to sell or hand over new air and missile defense systems to Ukraine, including a potential Iron Dome battery shipment, which is currently used by the U.S. Army.

It is reported that the version of the defense bill for the 2022 fiscal year of the committee of the U.S. House of Representatives does not specify any specific weapons system that they plan to transfer to Ukraine.