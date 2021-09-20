Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime eight times in Donbas, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded by shrapnel. The ceasefire regime has been observed since Monday midnight, the press center of the JFO headquarters reported.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire eight times, of which two times with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements ... As a result of hostile actions, one serviceman of the Joint Forces received shrapnel wounds. He was provided with emergency medical assistance and was evacuated to a hospital. His state of health is satisfactory," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

The enemy fired at the Ukrainian positions from automatic heavy-duty anti-tank grenade launchers and 82-mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms.

In addition, in Donetsk region, the use of an enemy drone of the quadrocopter type was recorded, with the help of which the enemy dropped a VOG-17 near Talakivka.