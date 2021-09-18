Facts

14:57 18.09.2021

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 7 times, two JFO fighters wounded over past day - HQ

1 min read
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 7 times, two JFO fighters wounded over past day - HQ

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime seven times, two soldiers of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) were wounded, while since the beginning of the current day no shelling has been recorded, the press center of the JFO headquarters reported.

"Over the past day, September 17, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, seven ceasefire violations were recorded. As a result of enemy fire, two members of the Joint Forces Operation received shrapnel wounds," the press center said on the headquarters Facebook page on Saturday morning.

It is noted that both fighters are in a satisfactory state in a military hospital.

