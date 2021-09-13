Kyivstar turns on 4G at 900 MHz band in 14 cities in summer

The mobile network operator Kyivstar during the summer of 2021 turned on high-speed Internet at 900 MHz band in another 14 cities, which makes the network work better indoors.

The press service of the company reported on Monday that among the new cities where LTE900 was launched are Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Lutsk, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Melitopol, Bila Tserkva and Kamianets-Podilsky.

In general, since the beginning of the year, thanks to low frequencies, Kyivstar has improved the network operation in 22 cities of Ukraine, where a total of 12 million people live. For this, the mobile network operator has installed almost 700 base stations operating in the LTE900 band.

"Thanks to this, it was possible, in particular, to improve the signal indoors. After all, the signal at low frequencies penetrates better through the walls of buildings, compared to the signal at high frequencies," the company said.

At the same time, the operator said that its key task is to expand 4G coverage in small villages thanks to 900 MHz frequencies.

According to the company, 4G from Kyivstar today is available in more than 16,000 cities and villages, where 89% of the Ukrainian population lives.