Facts

10:17 08.09.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tues evening – Skhid task force

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tues evening – Skhid task force

On Tuesday night, September 7, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fired in the direction of the zone of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Skhid (East), as a result of which a Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

"On September 7, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the zone of responsibility of the Skhid tactical group. As a result of enemy fire, one member of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) was wounded. He was transported to a medical institution. His health condition is satisfactory," it said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the area of the JFO. As reported, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in Donbas twice since the beginning of the day on Tuesday, September 7.

