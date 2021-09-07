Facts

12:46 07.09.2021

Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

1 min read
Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has opened the sixth session of the parliament of the ninth convocation.

According to Interfax-Ukraine journalist, in line the agenda, the MPs on Tuesday plan to consider at second reading bills on industrial parks (No.4416-1), as well as on amendments to some laws on the revitalization of science parks ( No.4236).

"The issue that always stands at the autumn session is the issue on the budget [...]. By September 15, the Verkhovna Rada should receive a draft estimate for the next year, the main financial document of our country, according to which we all [...] will live," Razumkov said at a plenary session on Tuesday.

He said the main work on the budget will fall on the profile committee, noting that all parliamentary committees will be involved in the budget process and together they will "refine the document as efficiently as possible."

Tags: #budget #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:39 07.09.2021
Rada passes law on industrial parks

Rada passes law on industrial parks

13:53 07.09.2021
Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

15:40 06.09.2021
President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

17:17 04.09.2021
Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

14:41 28.08.2021
Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

10:45 25.08.2021
Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

17:31 18.08.2021
Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

12:21 05.08.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

17:56 20.07.2021
MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

14:34 16.07.2021
Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry submits to Cabinet proposal on Ukraine's transition to 'yellow' level of epidemic danger from Sept 13 – Liashko

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Nine people killed as result of cage rope break on mine in 'LPR'

LATEST

Health Ministry submits to Cabinet proposal on Ukraine's transition to 'yellow' level of epidemic danger from Sept 13 – Liashko

Ukraine may leave 'green' zone in first half of Sept – KSE

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

Ukraine receives $35.8 mln in financial aid to reduce impact of COVID-19

Seven Ukrainians injured in road accident in Poland

Nine people killed as result of cage rope break on mine in 'LPR'

Russia's unwillingness to extend OSCE border mission mandate indicates its rejection of Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Chief of National Police Klymenko remains in my team - Monastyrsky

Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD