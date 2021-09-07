Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has opened the sixth session of the parliament of the ninth convocation.

According to Interfax-Ukraine journalist, in line the agenda, the MPs on Tuesday plan to consider at second reading bills on industrial parks (No.4416-1), as well as on amendments to some laws on the revitalization of science parks ( No.4236).

"The issue that always stands at the autumn session is the issue on the budget [...]. By September 15, the Verkhovna Rada should receive a draft estimate for the next year, the main financial document of our country, according to which we all [...] will live," Razumkov said at a plenary session on Tuesday.

He said the main work on the budget will fall on the profile committee, noting that all parliamentary committees will be involved in the budget process and together they will "refine the document as efficiently as possible."