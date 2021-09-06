President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov says that at the moment the president has no reason to prematurely terminate the powers of the Verkhovna Rada.

"As of today, none of them [of the three norms of the Constitution, according to which the head of state can terminate the powers of the Verkhovna Rada] has not been fulfilled. If someone wants something, this is the right of our colleagues, we have freedom of speech, democracy ... I, for example, do not allow myself to interpret the Constitution," Razumkov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

He also expressed hope that "colleagues, advisers, and other participants in this process would not mislead the president and push him to violate the current legislation, especially the Constitution."

"But I am sure that the president will figure it out himself and will not allow such manipulations," the speaker emphasized.

Razumkov recalled that, according to the Constitution, the president can early dissolve the Verkhovna Rada if a coalition neither has been formed, nor the Rada has been able to convene for its plenary session within 30 days, and nor the government has been formed.

