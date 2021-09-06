Facts

15:40 06.09.2021

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

2 min read
President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov says that at the moment the president has no reason to prematurely terminate the powers of the Verkhovna Rada.

"As of today, none of them [of the three norms of the Constitution, according to which the head of state can terminate the powers of the Verkhovna Rada] has not been fulfilled. If someone wants something, this is the right of our colleagues, we have freedom of speech, democracy ... I, for example, do not allow myself to interpret the Constitution," Razumkov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

He also expressed hope that "colleagues, advisers, and other participants in this process would not mislead the president and push him to violate the current legislation, especially the Constitution."

"But I am sure that the president will figure it out himself and will not allow such manipulations," the speaker emphasized.

Razumkov recalled that, according to the Constitution, the president can early dissolve the Verkhovna Rada if a coalition neither has been formed, nor the Rada has been able to convene for its plenary session within 30 days, and nor the government has been formed.

 Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov says that at the moment the president has no reason to prematurely terminate the powers of the Verkhovna Rada.

"As of today, none of them [of the three norms of the Constitution, according to which the head of state can terminate the powers of the Verkhovna Rada] has not been fulfilled. If someone wants something, this is the right of our colleagues, we have freedom of speech, democracy ... I, for example, do not allow myself to interpret the Constitution," Razumkov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

He also expressed hope that "colleagues, advisers, and other participants in this process would not mislead the president and push him to violate the current legislation, especially the Constitution."

"But I am sure that the president will figure it out himself and will not allow such manipulations," the speaker emphasized.

Razumkov recalled that, according to the Constitution, the president can early dissolve the Verkhovna Rada if a coalition neither has been formed, nor the Rada has been able to convene for its plenary session within 30 days, and nor the government has been formed.

Tags: #rada #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:44 06.09.2021
Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

13:30 01.09.2021
Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

12:37 31.08.2021
Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

11:38 30.08.2021
We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

14:41 28.08.2021
Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

10:45 25.08.2021
Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

17:31 18.08.2021
Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

12:21 05.08.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

17:56 20.07.2021
MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

14:34 16.07.2021
Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

Interior Minister: according to preliminary line of inquiry, short circuit in organ caused fire in St. Nicholas Cathedral in Kyiv

LATEST

Interior Minister on mass protest rallies: There can be no indulgences to any social or political movement

Dutch court resumes hearings in case of downed MH17: victims' relatives to appeal to court

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

Monastyrsky: I coordinate key issues of Interior Ministry directly with President

Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

Interior Minister Monastyrsky: I am not supporter of radical division of Interior Ministry, this is wrong approach for security

Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD