U.S.-Ukrainian Defense Partnership Agreement contains specific arrangements – Zavytnevych

The agreement on the strategic principles of defense partnership between the United States and Ukraine contains specific arrangements, Head of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavytnevych (from the Servant of the People faction) said.

"This is not a framework agreement or a memorandum, this is a specific agreement that has already been reached," Zavytnevych told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

The MP said the clauses of the agreement "provide for testing of weapons and military equipment, research work using equipment and technologies that are absent in Ukraine."

"The United States will also effectively help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, complete reforms in the defense sector in accordance with NATO standards, contribute to the implementation of the strategy for the development of the defense industry and the implementation of reforms for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including increasing the transparency of Ukrainian defense procurement, introducing corporate governance reforms and development of long-term strategic partnership in the science and technology sector," Zavytnevych said.

The head of the relevant committee said the agreement also provides for "deepening cooperation in the Black Sea region for freedom of navigation and effective counteraction to threats and challenges in all spheres of military activity, strengthening cooperation in cybersecurity, closer partnership of defense intelligence agencies."

He said the agreement confirmed the key political points of Ukraine's interaction with the United States and the international community. "The United States confirms that it will help defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and free development of Ukraine," the MP said.

According to him, the United States is effectively helping Ukraine to counter Russian aggression, including a full-fledged training and exercise program.

Zavytnevych said that Ukraine is a key state for protecting democracy in Central and Eastern Europe. "The preservation and development of democracy in our country is a guarantee that the entire region will retain freedom, because the security risks created by Russia against our country threaten not only our entire region, but also global stability," the MP said.

In addition, he said the Verkhovna Rada, for its part, is also working on the necessary reforms. "The law on the specifics of reforming enterprises of the military-industrial complex of public property has been adopted, which introduces the best practices of corporate governance. Our committee is actively working on a bill on the delineation of powers of the Defense Ministry, the General Staff, the Commander-in-Chief and the President as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in accordance with Euro-Atlantic principles and on improving defense planning procedures, taking into account the experience of NATO member states and member states of the European Union. Reforms in the defense sector are very important for us, this once again strengthens our strategic partnership with the United States and the international community," Zavytnevych said.