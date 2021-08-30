British research icebreaker 'James Clark Ross' becomes property of Ukraine

The icebreaker "James Clark Ross," which was in the British Antarctic Mission for 30 years and was sold to the Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky," finally became the property of Ukraine.

According to the press service of the National Antarctic Science Center of Ukraine (NASC) on Monday, the Ukrainian flag has already been raised over the vessel, and in the near future it will leave for Odesa.

"We are incredibly proud that our national flag is flying over the legendary British icebreaker from now on. For the first time since independence, the Ukrainian scientific fleet is being replenished with a new vessel. I believe that this is the beginning of the return of Ukrainian science to the World Ocean," NASC Director Yevhen Dyky said.