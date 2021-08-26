Facts

17:30 26.08.2021

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

2 min read
Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

In the Ukrainian capital's Pechersk, law enforcement officers detained a man for setting fire to the doors of an administrative building, criminal proceedings have been initiated, according to Kyiv police communications department.

"Today, August 26, at about 15:20, a message from a passer-by was received by the police in Kyiv. He said that a man had thrown bottles with an unknown substance under the doors of the administrative building on Instytutska Street and on Pylypa Orlyka Street. As a result, the doors of these buildings were set on fire," the police said.

Law enforcement officers and specialized services left for the place. The fire of the doors was removed, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

It is noted that the commandos promptly detained the attacker, a native of Kyiv region, born in 1970.

On this fact, investigators of Kyiv's Pechersk Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage of property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Now all the necessary primary investigative actions are being carried out with him. A suspicion report is being prepared for the detainee.

Tags: #detained
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 13.08.2021
Head of State Food and Grain Corporation detained while trying to flee Ukraine

Head of State Food and Grain Corporation detained while trying to flee Ukraine

09:16 24.05.2021
Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

15:03 03.12.2020
Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

10:45 24.07.2019
Navalny says has been detained

Navalny says has been detained

11:58 23.06.2018
Gerashchenko reiterates readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for liberation of Sentsov and all other Ukrainians

Gerashchenko reiterates readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for liberation of Sentsov and all other Ukrainians

16:05 08.02.2018
Over 100 Ukrainians detained in Greece for transporting illegal migrants

Over 100 Ukrainians detained in Greece for transporting illegal migrants

16:45 16.08.2016
Lawyer Polozov informs of inhuman conditions for persons detained in occupied Crimea

Lawyer Polozov informs of inhuman conditions for persons detained in occupied Crimea

15:14 23.04.2016
Over 110 Ukrainians held captive in Donbas, 12 illegally detained in Russia – SBU

Over 110 Ukrainians held captive in Donbas, 12 illegally detained in Russia – SBU

15:56 30.01.2016
Head of Responsible Citizens volunteer group Maryna Cherenkova detained in Donetsk

Head of Responsible Citizens volunteer group Maryna Cherenkova detained in Donetsk

18:15 21.04.2015
Nearly 30 Ukrainians detained by Russian law enforcement – SBU

Nearly 30 Ukrainians detained by Russian law enforcement – SBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

Yuriy Vilkul elected as acting Mayor of Kryvy Rih – media

Losses from occupation of Crimea estimated at $100 bln – Ukrainian PM

LATEST

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

Academic year in Ukraine to start as usual from Sept 1 - Shmyhal

NATO Dpty Secretary General: We encourage Ukraine to continue to use to maximum possible extent annual national program

Black Sea to continue to figure prominently on our agenda – NATO Dpty Secretary General

Kuleba: Ukraine to continue evacuating citizens from Afghanistan

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Kuchma about his presidency: There were two important things that I underestimated

Klitschko says 40% of water in Kyiv purified using modern European technologies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD