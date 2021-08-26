Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

In the Ukrainian capital's Pechersk, law enforcement officers detained a man for setting fire to the doors of an administrative building, criminal proceedings have been initiated, according to Kyiv police communications department.

"Today, August 26, at about 15:20, a message from a passer-by was received by the police in Kyiv. He said that a man had thrown bottles with an unknown substance under the doors of the administrative building on Instytutska Street and on Pylypa Orlyka Street. As a result, the doors of these buildings were set on fire," the police said.

Law enforcement officers and specialized services left for the place. The fire of the doors was removed, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

It is noted that the commandos promptly detained the attacker, a native of Kyiv region, born in 1970.

On this fact, investigators of Kyiv's Pechersk Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage of property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Now all the necessary primary investigative actions are being carried out with him. A suspicion report is being prepared for the detainee.