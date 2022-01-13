Facts

SBI detains ex-MP of Petro Poroshenko Bloc Nemyrovsky for fraud

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) detained a member of Ukraine's parliament of the VIII convocation, member of the parliamentary faction of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party, who misappropriated $17,000.

"According to preliminary information, the ex-MP promised to help a citizen who acted in the interests of an agricultural enterprise. He guaranteed that for $17,000 he would 'resolve the issue' of a positive conclusion of the environmental impact assessment of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine," the SBI said on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that he currently holds the position of a non-staff advisor to the head of the State Environmental Inspection.

During the first controlled transfer, the former MP received $2,000 from the victim.

So, on Thursday, January 13, the adviser was detained by the investigators of the SBI while receiving the second part of the means - $15,000.

The preliminary qualification of the crime is a fraud committed on a large scale (Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Searches are being carried out at the place of work and residence of the person involved, as well as at the premises of a business entity providing services for the preparation and submission of documents to obtain conclusions of the environmental impact assessment. The involvement of officials in this crime of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the State Ecological Inspectorate is also being checked," the message says.

The SBI doesn't mention the name of the ex-MP.

As it became known to the Interfax-Ukraine agency from an informed source, the detainee is Andriy Nemyrovsky.

Tags: #mp #detained
