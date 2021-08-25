Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day, one soldier killed, two more wounded – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces opened fire on Ukrainian positions in Donbas three times, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed, two more were wounded. From the beginning of the current day, the ceasefire has been observed, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"Over the past day, August 24, three violations of the ceasefire were recorded. As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier of the Joint Forces was killed, two more were wounded," the headquarters said as of 07:00 on Wednesday.

It is noted that the wounded soldiers were evacuated and taken to a military hospital. The state of health of one of them is serious, the another one is satisfactory.

It is also reported that near Novomykhailivka and Prychepylivka, Russian-occupation forces fired at Ukrainian positions with small arms.

In addition, in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the passage of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type was recorded, crossing the contact line.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the representatives of the OSCE Mission about all the facts of violations by Russian-occupation forces through the established coordination mechanism," the headquarters said.

At the same time, as of 07:00 on Wednesday, August 25, no ceasefire violations were recorded.