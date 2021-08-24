Facts

19:27 24.08.2021

Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

On the day of celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence, Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk thanked official Jerusalem for its support of Ukraine and love for Ukrainian culture. The head of the diplomatic mission stated this during the opening ceremony of the Days of Ukrainian Culture, according to the Embassy's Facebook page.

"I want to note that the principled position of Israel and its support in the issue of sovereignty and preservation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine is highly valued in our country," the Ambassador stressed.

Yevhen Korniychuk also congratulated on the State Flag Day and the Independence Day of Ukraine.

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahum addressed the audience with a welcoming speech.

Days of Ukrainian Culture are held in Jerusalem on August 23-24. A photo exhibition and an exhibition of paintings by Ukrainian and Israeli artists were opened at the Jerusalem Museum of Nature. Ukrainian songs were played during the evening. The event was organized by the All-Israel Association of Immigrants from Ukraine with the support of the Municipality of Jerusalem.

 

 

