U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

The United States has asked the Ukrainian authorities for assistance in carrying out an operation to evacuate a number of people at risk from Afghanistan, the presidential press service reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

"Ukraine has agreed to provide logistical assistance in evacuating people from Kabul with their subsequent movement to the United States and other countries. This operation does not provide for the provision of shelter to evacuees in Ukraine," the message says.

It notes that Washington, in turn, is helping Kyiv in operations to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Afghanistan.