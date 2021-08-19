Facts

17:03 19.08.2021

Nova Poshta tests Deus Robots warehouse robots

Nova Poshta is testing the operation of warehouse robots manufactured by the Ukrainian company Deus Robots.

According to the Deus Robots statement on Thursday, one of the robots offered for the test, moves racks and loads weighing up to 1,000 kilograms, using floors with QR-codes printed on them. It works for eight hours after three hours of charging.

Another robot sorts up to 100 parcels per hour weighing up to 30 kg each. Such a device requires additional equipment for work, but already today automates the routine work of human.

Deus Robots is a robotic company that develops, manufactures and sells high-tech logistics equipment. The company was founded in 2018 in Kyiv, specializes in the development of technologies for autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and their production.

