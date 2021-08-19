Facts

15:56 19.08.2021

Klitschko calls on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, despite readiness of hospitals for autumn wave of COVID-19

Klitschko calls on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, despite readiness of hospitals for autumn wave of COVID-19

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, even despite the readiness of hospitals for the next wave of coronavirus disease, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

"The only protection against further spread of the coronavirus is mass vaccination. Today we do everything. And every day a large number of Kyiv residents, 20,000-30,000 people are vaccinated in the capital," Klitschko said.

He expressed hope that the tendency to get vaccinated will not decrease and by the end of 2021 all Kyiv residents will be vaccinated.

"I hope that everyone listens. And we will avoid new transport restrictions, special passes and other severe restrictions. Today the only way out is vaccination," the Kyiv mayor said.

According to him, Kyiv is ready for a possible next coronavirus wave, which epidemiologists predict in early autumn.

"We are preparing for different scenarios. Even the worse. But we will do everything to avoid it. Hospitals are ready, beds are available, including equipped with oxygen. Hospital staff is already experienced, well trained. Necessary medicines and individual protective equipment have been purchased," Klitschko said.

Tags: #klitschko #vaccination
15:42 18.08.2021
Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

14:00 18.08.2021
Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

18:37 09.08.2021
Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

16:52 05.08.2021
In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

16:21 02.08.2021
Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

11:10 02.08.2021
Ukraine will soon be forced to introduce restrictions for unvaccinated citizens – Radutsky

13:59 21.07.2021
Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

13:48 21.07.2021
Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

14:14 19.07.2021
Half of Kyiv residents assess mayor Klitschko's activities positively – poll

11:34 19.07.2021
Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

