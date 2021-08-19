Klitschko calls on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, despite readiness of hospitals for autumn wave of COVID-19

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, even despite the readiness of hospitals for the next wave of coronavirus disease, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

"The only protection against further spread of the coronavirus is mass vaccination. Today we do everything. And every day a large number of Kyiv residents, 20,000-30,000 people are vaccinated in the capital," Klitschko said.

He expressed hope that the tendency to get vaccinated will not decrease and by the end of 2021 all Kyiv residents will be vaccinated.

"I hope that everyone listens. And we will avoid new transport restrictions, special passes and other severe restrictions. Today the only way out is vaccination," the Kyiv mayor said.

According to him, Kyiv is ready for a possible next coronavirus wave, which epidemiologists predict in early autumn.

"We are preparing for different scenarios. Even the worse. But we will do everything to avoid it. Hospitals are ready, beds are available, including equipped with oxygen. Hospital staff is already experienced, well trained. Necessary medicines and individual protective equipment have been purchased," Klitschko said.