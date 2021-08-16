Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said that some of the citizens of Afghanistan, evacuated from this country to Ukraine, asked to be granted refugee status.

"If we talk about foreigners, those citizens who had the proper passport documents were immediately registered to enter Ukraine, in particular, some of the citizens of Afghanistan had a residence permit in Ukraine. Some of the foreigners, again citizens of Afghanistan, applied for protection to be granted refugee status in Ukraine," Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to him, many of the citizens of Afghanistan later went to other countries, in particular, to France, Turkey and several other countries of the world.

"Some of those who still need protection or stay and have nowhere to go, have now been transferred to representatives of the State Migration Service, who will deal with them in the future," Demchenko explained.

He indicated that the placement of such citizens would be handled by the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

Also, the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service noted that citizens who arrived in Ukraine underwent all preliminary checks, since their departure from Afghanistan took place with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. He clarified that other state bodies, including law enforcement agencies, were involved in such checks.

As reported, the Ukrainian plane, which was in Afghanistan, evacuated eight Ukrainian citizens from Kabul, and also evacuated another 71 people, including citizens of the Netherlands, Croatia, Belarus, and Afghanistan. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, up to 50 Ukrainian citizens continue to stay in Afghanistan.