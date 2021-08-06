Facts

18:12 06.08.2021

Biden-Zelensky meeting to determine dynamics of U.S.-Ukraine bilateral relations in coming years – Kuleba

3 min read
The meeting of Presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky, will determine the dynamics of bilateral relations between the two countries for the next years, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We are preparing the first meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, and this, without exaggeration, will be a meeting that will determine the dynamics of bilateral relations for the next years," he told journalists in Washington on Friday.

Kuleba said he and the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had "very substantive conversations with key partners" U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"Both conversations were substantive, constructive, friendly, and we spoke exactly the agreements that the presidents will reach," he said.

Kuleba said that Ukraine is negotiating with the U.S. side on the format of the visit of the President of Ukraine to Washington.

In turn, Yermak said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will come to Washington with a new vision of Ukraine's relations with the United States.

"The president will arrive with a completely new vision of our country, a vision of our relations with the United States. This will be the first time in the history of Ukraine's independence, when we have a clear strategy, as we see the development of our strategic partnership," Yermak said.

The head of the President's Office said that during the visit, they made sure that the United States is awaiting the arrival of the President of Ukraine in Washington.

"Everyone is determined to make this a very productive and very fundamental visit. And a meeting with President Biden. Therefore, we once again made sure that the United States is a truly strategic partner of Ukraine, we heard this repeatedly. We heard that the security and protection of Ukraine and supporting our sovereignty and territorial integrity is a foreign policy priority of the United States," he said.

Yermak said that during the visit they did not feel "even a hint of toxicity or an unfriendly or non-strategic attitude towards our country."

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said that at no meeting there was nothing related to the "toxicity" of Ukraine.

"Everything speaks about something completely different. We have a unique situation, we have the first president in the history of the United States who knows what Ukraine is, understands what Ukraine is, and who does not need to lecture about Ukraine. And the fact that President Zelensky will be the second European leader after Angela Merkel to be invited to the White House, that in itself is a signal. What kind of toxicity or objectivity can we talk about here?" Kuleba said.

He said the fact that Ukraine is going to the United States with concrete results in judicial reform, land market reform, opens up a unique opportunity to bring the strategic partnership with the United States to a new level, not only politically, but also specifically in the amount and essence of assistance that is directed to the security sector of Ukraine, to attract the U.S. investments and U.S. funding for the implementation of major economic projects in Ukraine.

