Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov says he is resigning

Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gunduz Mamedov has written a letter of resignation.

"I have tendered a letter of resignation," Mamedov wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I thank everyone who was there in these difficult last six years and did impossible things: on the right front I resisted the armed aggression of Russia and believed in the possibility of reforming juvenile justice and implemented this project," he said.

The day before, on July 26, the Miller legal company said that Mamedov was resigning from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General, because the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) had created difficult working conditions for him and was blocking his performance of his official duties. The PGO said on the same day that no resignation letter had been received.