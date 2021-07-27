Facts

15:21 27.07.2021

Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov says he is resigning

1 min read
Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov says he is resigning

Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gunduz Mamedov has written a letter of resignation.

"I have tendered a letter of resignation," Mamedov wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I thank everyone who was there in these difficult last six years and did impossible things: on the right front I resisted the armed aggression of Russia and believed in the possibility of reforming juvenile justice and implemented this project," he said.

The day before, on July 26, the Miller legal company said that Mamedov was resigning from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General, because the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) had created difficult working conditions for him and was blocking his performance of his official duties. The PGO said on the same day that no resignation letter had been received.

Tags: #mamedov #ukraine #prosecutor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:22 27.07.2021
Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

15:04 27.07.2021
McDonald's in Ukraine sends nearly 200 tonnes of waste for recycling per month

McDonald's in Ukraine sends nearly 200 tonnes of waste for recycling per month

13:09 27.07.2021
Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

12:19 27.07.2021
UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

10:56 27.07.2021
COVID-19 cases again surging in Ukraine, 681 new cases reported in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

COVID-19 cases again surging in Ukraine, 681 new cases reported in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

11:01 26.07.2021
Ukraine records 213 new COVID-19 cases per day, 170 people recovered, 2 died

Ukraine records 213 new COVID-19 cases per day, 170 people recovered, 2 died

15:44 24.07.2021
Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

13:48 24.07.2021
Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

11:31 23.07.2021
Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

10:35 23.07.2021
Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Valeriy Zaluzhny appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces instead of Khomchak – Zelensky's press secretary

Group of MEPs issues statement on conclusion of United States-Germany agreement on Nord Stream 2

Zelensky to open first day of Ukraine 30. Decentralization forum

ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

Most Ukrainians don't support Putin's statement that Russians and Ukrainians are one people – poll

LATEST

Valeriy Zaluzhny appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces instead of Khomchak – Zelensky's press secretary

Group of MEPs issues statement on conclusion of United States-Germany agreement on Nord Stream 2

Zelensky to open first day of Ukraine 30. Decentralization forum

ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

Most Ukrainians don't support Putin's statement that Russians and Ukrainians are one people – poll

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to attend Crimean Platform summit - Dzhemilev

Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

No casualties reported amid mortar attacks at Ukrainian positions in Zolote-4, Vodiane launched by Russia-occupation forces - JFO HQ

Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Ukraine and Israel agree on technical part of COVID certificates for their further mutual recognition

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD