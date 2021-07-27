Facts

10:58 27.07.2021

Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is in favor of an early reform of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to the website of the head of state.

"There is no alternative to the reform of the Service, and there will never be. As soon as the parliament votes for the reform, we must begin the transformation on the very first day, without wasting time on adapting to the decision," Zelensky said, commenting on the signing of a number of decrees on personnel changes in the leadership of the SBU on Monday.

The message says that the main goal of the President in making these personnel decisions is to ensure the readiness of the SBU for systemic transformation, corresponding to the content of the department's reform. The corresponding bill is being worked out in the Verkhovna Rada.

At the same time, according to the president, already now the work of the SBU should be strengthened taking into account future changes, since the state requires much more intensive activity of the SBU in fulfilling the tasks set by the law.

"The second task is to significantly intensify the fight against smuggling. The pace of work against smuggling, which we see now, cannot suit anyone," Zelensky stressed.

According to expert estimates, as a result of the activities of smugglers, the state annually loses up to UAH 300 billion, and strengthening the work of the SBU should be the foundation for countering such a destructive situation.

"The specific result should be tangible both at the border and in all state institutions responsible for the purity of economic processes," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #sbu
