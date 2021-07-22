Security situation continues to deteriorate in Donbas – Grau

Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau said about the continuing deterioration of the security situation in eastern Ukraine.

"However, I have to note that the security situation continued to deteriorate over the recent months: in particular, the territory around the disengagement area near Zolote is turning into a hotspot. In addition, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission continues to record an increase in the use of heavy weapons," Grau said in a statement.

She said that a comprehensive ceasefire can be achieved provided that "the sides demonstrate the necessary political will, but the current consultations of the TCG participants do not allow us to reach practical solutions."

In addition, "pending procedural issues again prevented the Political Working Group from holding a formal session [from February 2021]."

Once again, it was not possible to achieve progress on the issue of opening new entry-exit checkpoints in the settlements of Zolote and Schastia of Luhansk region.

At the same time, according to Grau, "participants in the Humanitarian Working Group exchanged updated lists of persons they are looking for. Besides, they discussed the 'procedural clearance' of those already released."

It was also possible to move forward in the discussion on the creation of an expert group to study the situation in the flooded mines along the contact line.

It is noted that the TCG meeting on July 21 was the last with the participation of Ambassador Grau. On August 1, she will be replaced by diplomat from Finland Mikko Kinnunen.