Over one million vaccinations carried out in July

More than one million vaccinations have been carried out in Ukraine in July, and the pace of growth continues, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"In June, Ukrainians received almost four times more vaccinations than in May, more than 1.515 million and 408,975 vaccinations respectively. And in 14 days of July, more than 1.004 million vaccinations have been made," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the Minister, in five months the vaccination campaign managed to achieve the following results:

- since the beginning of the campaign, more than half of health workers, public health workers and other health care institutions in Ukraine have been fully vaccinated;

- during the first stage, more than half of employees, residents of boarding schools, nursing homes were vaccinated with two doses;

- from the third stage of the vaccination campaign, two doses were received by more than a third of employees of state authorities and local governments, as well as almost half of employees in the field of education;

- one third of all vaccinations were given to people over 60 years of age;

- more than 253,000 people with chronic diseases (aged 18-59 years) were vaccinated.

Liashko also said that Ukraine is preparing for the opening of the fifth stage of vaccination.