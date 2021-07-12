Facts

15:54 12.07.2021

Transparency International Ukraine demands transparency of equipment procurement for Ohmatdyt

2 min read
Transparency International Ukraine demands transparency of equipment procurement for Ohmatdyt

Transparency International Ukraine calls on the Health Ministry of Ukraine to procure equipment for Ohmatdyt clinical hospital (Kyiv) as transparently as possible with the involvement of several participants, as well as to make public the terms of reference for the procurement, delivery time and expected cost, the organization said in a press release.

"We were against the amendments to the legislation, which made it possible to purchase without auctions what is needed to celebrate Independence Day this year. However, they were nevertheless adopted. Accordingly, the only thing we can do now is to demand that the procedures be carried out as transparently as possible with the involvement of many participants. to save money," Deputy Executive Director for the Implementation of Innovative Projects at Transparency International Ukraine Ivan Lakhtionov said.

According to head of the board of trustees of Ohmatdyt Oksana Korchynska, the technical task was redone for a quick purchase, so it is not known whether the new equipment is compatible with the previously purchased one. Moreover, its cost is more than UAH 1 billion.

According to the statement, the government earlier approved a list of objects that are subject to the fast purchase rule, bypassing ProZorro procedures, and including infrastructure projects in the list. The relevant norm was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in June to prepare the celebration of the Constitution Day and the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Tags: #transparency_international
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:17 09.07.2021
ARMA reform bill may harm asset management practice in Ukraine - statement by anti-corruption organizations

ARMA reform bill may harm asset management practice in Ukraine - statement by anti-corruption organizations

11:29 01.04.2021
Mariupol tops rating of transparency, accountability of Ukrainian cities in 2020 - Transparency International

Mariupol tops rating of transparency, accountability of Ukrainian cities in 2020 - Transparency International

10:10 24.01.2020
Ukraine down in Corruption Perceptions Index – Transparency International

Ukraine down in Corruption Perceptions Index – Transparency International

16:46 10.10.2018
Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Vinnytsia lead in investment sector transparency rating - TI Ukraine

Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Vinnytsia lead in investment sector transparency rating - TI Ukraine

17:57 31.07.2018
Transparency International Ukraine demands effective investigation into attack on social activist Kateryna Handziuk in Kherson

Transparency International Ukraine demands effective investigation into attack on social activist Kateryna Handziuk in Kherson

18:44 26.07.2018
Kholodnytsky's voluntary resignation is the only way to save SAPO’s reputation

Kholodnytsky's voluntary resignation is the only way to save SAPO’s reputation

14:26 13.06.2018
Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

13:58 02.04.2018
Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

20:54 12.01.2018
Transparency International demands Kyiv's response to published judgment on seizing Yanukovych's assets

Transparency International demands Kyiv's response to published judgment on seizing Yanukovych's assets

12:36 24.11.2017
Court to review complaint by Transparency International over decision to classify Yanukovych $1.5 billion confiscation

Court to review complaint by Transparency International over decision to classify Yanukovych $1.5 billion confiscation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky has no intentions to discuss compensation to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 with Merkel

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

LATEST

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO, situation in Donbas reforms in Ukraine

Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

Zelensky has no intentions to discuss compensation to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 with Merkel

Ukraine's MFA answers to most common questions on traveling abroad

Assessment of readiness for recognition of Ukrainian COVID certificates by EU states to be carried out soon – Ukraine's MFA

Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

Bill on state policy of transition period sent to Venice Commission, opinion expected in Oct – Reznikov

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD