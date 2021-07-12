Transparency International Ukraine demands transparency of equipment procurement for Ohmatdyt

Transparency International Ukraine calls on the Health Ministry of Ukraine to procure equipment for Ohmatdyt clinical hospital (Kyiv) as transparently as possible with the involvement of several participants, as well as to make public the terms of reference for the procurement, delivery time and expected cost, the organization said in a press release.

"We were against the amendments to the legislation, which made it possible to purchase without auctions what is needed to celebrate Independence Day this year. However, they were nevertheless adopted. Accordingly, the only thing we can do now is to demand that the procedures be carried out as transparently as possible with the involvement of many participants. to save money," Deputy Executive Director for the Implementation of Innovative Projects at Transparency International Ukraine Ivan Lakhtionov said.

According to head of the board of trustees of Ohmatdyt Oksana Korchynska, the technical task was redone for a quick purchase, so it is not known whether the new equipment is compatible with the previously purchased one. Moreover, its cost is more than UAH 1 billion.

According to the statement, the government earlier approved a list of objects that are subject to the fast purchase rule, bypassing ProZorro procedures, and including infrastructure projects in the list. The relevant norm was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in June to prepare the celebration of the Constitution Day and the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.