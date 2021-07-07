Facts

About 32% of Ukrainians may have antibodies to COVID-19 - preliminary research

About 32% of Ukrainians may have antibodies to COVID-19 - preliminary research

This was announced by the Director General of the Center for Public Health (CPH) Roman Rodyna at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday with reference to the preliminary results of an all-Ukrainian study of population immunity of the population.

"We now have preliminary results. The field stage began in June. According to existing results, about 32-33% of Ukrainians have antibodies [to COVID-19] for various reasons," he said.

According to Rodyna, more accurate research results can be obtained by the end of the summer.

As reported, in Ukraine on June 7, an all-Ukrainian study of the immune status to COVID-19 began, to which about 9,000 people were invited to participate throughout Ukraine.

The aim of the study is to determine the level of prevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 among the adult population of Ukraine. This will allow us to assess the intensity of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and determine the most affected population groups (by age, sex, territory of residence, etc.) to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Health, the Center for Public Health (CPH) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the public organization Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research, LLC "Dila" and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, which jointly with the World Bank are financing the study.

