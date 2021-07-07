Adonis medical group launches its own ambulance service

Adonis medical group has launched its own ambulance service.

Adonis told Interfax-Ukraine that its ambulance service has four cars now, including one reanimobile of class C and three cars of class B.

The Adonis ambulance service will also respond to calls to arrive to children aged 0 to 18 years with acute conditions, as well as for transportation to the nearest clinic or a round-the-clock children's hospital of the clinic.

The medical network clarified that the company does not exclude further expansion of the ambulance service.

The medical network did not specify the volume of investments in the organization of the ambulance service. Earlier it was reported that the Adonis medical group plans to open four branches in 2021.

Adonis is a network of private full-cycle medical centers for adults and children. The private clinic Adonis was founded over 20 years ago. The network includes ten branches in Kyiv and the region, including two of its own maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory. In the branches of the clinic, doctors conduct appointments in 60 medical directions.