Over 24,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine per day - Health Ministry

During the past day, July 4, some 24,363 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine, with 15,260 people received the first dose of the vaccine, some 9,103 received the second dose, according to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The department said that during the day 70 mobile teams, 87 vaccination points and 120 vaccination centers worked.

Since the beginning of vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine (from February 24, 2021), a total of 2.925.380 vaccinations have been carried out, of which 2.074.986 people received one dose, and 850,394 people received two doses.

As of July 4, 2021, some 774,553 people were on the waiting list for vaccination against COVID-19.